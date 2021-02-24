Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 49.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.5%.

ASB stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at $989,174.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock worth $227,054 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ASB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

