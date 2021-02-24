Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.54 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) released its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

ATRO traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 11,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,122. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $527.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATRO shares. Truist upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Astronics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

