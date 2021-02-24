Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ATCO has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlas in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atlas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.21.

ATCO stock opened at $13.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Atlas has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $13.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas during the third quarter worth $358,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas by 95.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 265,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Atlas by 5.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

