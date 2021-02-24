Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of ATCO opened at $13.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $13.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlas by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

