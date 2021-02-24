ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.84 EPS

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,754. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a PE ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.29.

ATNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

