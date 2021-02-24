Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) Insider Jeromy Young Sells 7,272,727 Shares

Atomos Limited (ASX:AMS) insider Jeromy Young sold 7,272,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.02 ($0.73), for a total transaction of A$7,418,181.54 ($5,298,701.10).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Atomos Company Profile

Atomos Limited manufactures and sells video equipment for video content creators in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 4K monitor recorders; production/studio monitor recorders; rack mount 4K monitor recorders; video and broadcast converters; and cables, caddies, adaptors, armor bumpers, LCD projectors, batteries, sun hoods, travel and hard cases, and universal serial bus, as well as charging and mounting solutions.

