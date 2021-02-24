Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Trading Up 5.6%

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) shares were up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.39. Approximately 141,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 246,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a market cap of $675.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91.

In related news, Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $95,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 373,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,131,188.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $48,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at $48,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,916 shares of company stock valued at $925,957 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atreca by 723.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Atreca by 46.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in clinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

