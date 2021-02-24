AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ATRC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.10. 40,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,994. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.20. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $67.01. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 1.13.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $3,075,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,582,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 349,455 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,556. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

