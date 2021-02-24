Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

HRR.UN stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241. Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$5.00 and a 1-year high of C$12.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.37.

About Australian REIT Income Fund

Australian REIT Income Fund is an equity mutual fund launched by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc The fund is managed by Macquarie Private Portfolio Management. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The fund invests primarily in publically listed Australian real estate investment trusts and companies engaged in real estate industry in Australia.

