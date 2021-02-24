Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) Quiet Period Will End on February 24th

Authentic Equity Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:AEACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, February 24th. Authentic Equity Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Authentic Equity Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

AEACU stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $10.98.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

About Authentic Equity Acquisition

There is no company description available for Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.