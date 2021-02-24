Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 219.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Autodesk by 744.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after acquiring an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.59. The stock had a trading volume of 48,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.34, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.80. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.71.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.