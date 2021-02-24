Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $59,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.43. 31,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,196. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.71.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

