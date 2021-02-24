Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to report $430,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300,000.00 and the highest is $680,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 million to $1.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.85 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $3.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AUTL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUTL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.88. 842,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,647. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $359.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

