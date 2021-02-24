Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Avangrid stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,594. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.30. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

