Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $2,870.00

Shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($37.50), but opened at GBX 3,035 ($39.65). Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($37.63), with a volume of 22,680 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,244.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,741.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of £886.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 18.06 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

In other news, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total value of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,060 ($39.98) per share, for a total transaction of £91,800 ($119,937.29). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,174 shares of company stock worth $9,886,230.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) Company Profile (LON:AVON)

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

