Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON) Shares Gap Up to $2,870.00

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) (LON:AVON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,870 ($37.50), but opened at GBX 3,035 ($39.65). Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,880 ($37.63), with a volume of 22,680 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £886.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,244.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,741.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a GBX 18.06 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s previous dividend of $9.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L)’s payout ratio is 0.05%.

In other Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) news, insider Bindi Foyle purchased 150 shares of Avon Rubber p.l.c. (AVON.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,173 ($54.52) per share, for a total transaction of £6,259.50 ($8,178.08). Also, insider Miles Ingrey-Counter sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,502 ($45.75), for a total transaction of £110,207.94 ($143,987.38). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,886,230.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

