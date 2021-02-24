Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,569,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,683,000 after buying an additional 2,785,879 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,685,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $38,720,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after buying an additional 1,016,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

