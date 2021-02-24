Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

AXTA opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.25, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,757,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,171,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after purchasing an additional 168,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

