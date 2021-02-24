Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for $1.29 or 0.00002684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $54.62 million and $12.36 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00055513 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $348.69 or 0.00722678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00039151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006606 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00059692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,182,729 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.