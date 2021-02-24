AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXGN. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 0.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AxoGen news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,099 shares in the company, valued at $12,181,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $62,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,869 over the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

