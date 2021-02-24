Azimuth Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in The Allstate by 13.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

NYSE ALL traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $108.83. The stock had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,345. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.