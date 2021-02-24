Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys 210 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,902,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.78 and a 1-year high of $213.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.46.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $224,653.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,920,606.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.74.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

