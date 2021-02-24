Azimuth Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Masimo by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Masimo in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 9.3% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Masimo by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.14.

Masimo stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.99. 11,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,541. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $143.90 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.85. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.50, for a total transaction of $3,056,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,735,109.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 55,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.68, for a total transaction of $15,150,230.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,253,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock worth $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

