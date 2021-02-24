Azimuth Capital Management LLC Has $351,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,681,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after purchasing an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 506,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,404,000 after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 246,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,502 shares of company stock worth $11,163,732 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.60. 7,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,293. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.69 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

