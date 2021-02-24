Azimuth Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9,017.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,051,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,943,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886,502 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,287,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042,563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,787,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,798,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,283,000 after acquiring an additional 638,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.31. The company had a trading volume of 238,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,909. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.82 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

