B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%.

BTG stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.86. 394,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,332,944. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.17.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

