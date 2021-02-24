Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 530.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU opened at $322.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $354.82.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.32.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

