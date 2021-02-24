Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $4.28

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $3.98. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

