Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNDSY. Banco Sabadell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.71.

Banco de Sabadell Company Profile

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals, as well as consumer finance, asset management and bancassurance.

