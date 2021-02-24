Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) & NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) Head to Head Comparison

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 8.80% 4.06% 0.45% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of NASB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and NASB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.79 $710,000.00 N/A N/A NASB Financial N/A N/A $103.50 million N/A N/A

NASB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats NASB Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also provides commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and industrial, construction and land development, one- to four-family residential real estate, and consumer and other loans, as well as offers credit and debit cards. It operates four full-service banking centers, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About NASB Financial

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides home loans, mortgage loans and mortgage refinance products, and IRA loans; commercial real estate loans, such as multifamily, construction, land development, industrial warehouse, office, retail, single-purpose restaurant, single family, and hotel loans; and construction and development loans. The company operates 11 branch offices, 50 ATMs, and 3 mortgage loan offices. NASB Financial, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

