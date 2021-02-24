Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Capitalization of $277.32 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Band Protocol has a market capitalization of $277.32 million and $285.12 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $13.53 or 0.00027182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.59 or 0.00770542 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.94 or 0.04700411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

