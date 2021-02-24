Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,270,875 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,439,792,000 after acquiring an additional 398,704 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 28,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 15,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 862,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,709,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.63. The stock had a trading volume of 590,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.37. The stock has a market cap of $753.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

