Bangor Savings Bank Buys 434 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,319 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 8,087 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 10,824 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 489,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,163,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. 429,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,555. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $376.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,705,000 shares of company stock worth $1,272,824,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.72.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

