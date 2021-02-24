Bangor Savings Bank Has $44.90 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,965 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $44,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,741,000 after acquiring an additional 69,458 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $72.29. 8,983,420 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.41.

