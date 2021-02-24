Bangor Savings Bank Invests $1.58 Million in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1,597.2% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 16,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,715. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

