Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,516 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $72,020,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,188 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 885,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $86.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.97.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.42. 296,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,713,993. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $305,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $83,446.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,929 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.