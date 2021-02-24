Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,170 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 2,011,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,074 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,121,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,982,000 after acquiring an additional 106,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of ENB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.86. 258,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,993. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.50%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.