Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 955,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,746 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

