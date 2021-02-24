Bank of America Downgrades Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) to Underperform

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PBR. Bradesco Corretora cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of PBR opened at $8.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.04. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

