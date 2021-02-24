Bank of America Lowers The Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut The Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31. The Kroger has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock worth $1,803,193. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in The Kroger by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Kroger by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,584,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 50,460 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter worth $433,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,868,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,138,000 after purchasing an additional 429,144 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.1% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.