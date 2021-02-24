Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.99

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 396870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

The stock has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

