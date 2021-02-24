Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.65

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.65 and last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.90.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter worth about $582,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $8,396,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 481,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 362,283 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter worth about $6,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

