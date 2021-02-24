Bank OZK’s (OZK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

OZK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bank OZK by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

