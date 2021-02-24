Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) Plans $0.09 Interim Dividend

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) (ASX:BAP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$5.18.

In other Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) news, insider Margaret Haseltine purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$7.52 ($5.37) per share, with a total value of A$75,200.00 ($53,714.29).

Bapcor Limited (BAP.AX) Company Profile

Bapcor Limited sells and distributes automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, equipment, and services in Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand. The company operates in four segments: Trade, Bapcor NZ, Specialist Wholesale, and Retail. The Trade segment offers automotive aftermarket parts and consumables to trade workshops; automotive workshop equipment, such as vehicle hoists and scanning equipment; and automotive accessories and maintenance products to do-it-yourself vehicle owners.

