Barclays’ (BCS) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Barclays to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of BCS opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Barclays has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 76,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Barclays by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

