Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:BARC)

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 159.64 ($2.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 126.07. The company has a market capitalization of £27.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.42. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 171.92 ($2.25).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BARC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

About Barclays PLC (BARC.L)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

