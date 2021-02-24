Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 195 ($2.55) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170.54 ($2.23).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 159.18 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.64 ($2.28). The stock has a market cap of £27.63 billion and a PE ratio of 18.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 146.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 126.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

