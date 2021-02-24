Barrington Research Comments on Kelly Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KELYA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

KELYA stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $852.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

In other news, Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.