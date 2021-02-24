Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC increased its stake in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.3% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 153,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 54.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 78.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 591,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,527,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

