Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,936 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

BBBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

